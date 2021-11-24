The federal government is sending nearly $8 million in infrastructure grants to St. Paul to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety along E. 7th and Arcade streets, as well as study ways to improve transportation connectivity in the old Rondo area.

"These federal funds will expand connectivity across our city,"Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement that also thanked U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum for their advocacy.

Carter called the planned uses for the grant money — $6.5 million for the East Side reconstruction efforts and $1.4 million for the Rondo study — "vital projects that will have a lasting impact in our community."

St. Paul and the Minnesota Department of Transportation were awarded Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE)grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money is intended to help pay for planning and construction of road, rail, transit, and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives.

The Rondo planning grant will fund a study of transportation improvements within the Rondo neighborhood and adjacent areas. According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation, "the plan will use a holistic, community centered planning process looking at the transportation needs in a primarily Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) community that was disrupted when I-94 was built."

Reuben Collins, transportation planning manager for St. Paul Public Works, said the first step will be reaching out to the community to gauge what residents want. Officials will have a better idea of the time frame by early 2022, he said.

"We are taking a holistic approach to all the different [transportation] nodes out there," Collins said.

Keith Baker, executive director of ReConnect Rondo — a nonprofit that aims to build a land bridge over a portion of I-94 — said the grant will help take a look at what he called "mobility equity."

"It will study what's needed in public works infrastructure, for transit, for walkability, bikeability, to serve the community more effectively," Baker said.

He added that the study area includes not just Rondo, but the adjoining Summit-University and Frogtown neighborhoods as well. The goal, Baker said, is to coordinate this study with current work exploring the Rondo land bridge.

On the East Side, the grant money for E. 7th and Arcade streets will pay to improve sidewalks, add lighting and increase the number of places to safely cross those streets. The project will include road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, traffic signal replacements and bus stop improvements.

The federal Department of Transportation awarding half of RAISE transportation grants to projects located in rural areas and half to urban areas. For this round, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $100 million can be awarded to a single state.