A suspected gang member carjacked and beat and berated an apparent rival in Minneapolis during an attack that he livestreamed on social media, according to federal charges filed Thursday.

Leneal L. Frazier Jr., 22, of Minneapolis, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with carjacking, using a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm as a felon in connection with the assault late Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Frazier remains jailed without bond ahead of a court appearance that has yet to be scheduled. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The charges filed against Frazier, believed by prosecutors to be a Highs gang member, came one day after the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 14 alleged Minneapolis gang members face new federal gun and drug charges as part of the government's latest push to bring down violence in the Twin Cities.

It was the second round since May of major charges targeting a set of street gangs blamed for much of the blood spilled during a three-year spike in gun crimes. Coming on the heels of complex criminal conspiracy charges filed against 45 alleged members of the Highs and Bloods street gangs this year, Wednesday's announcement now focused on the rival Lows gang from north Minneapolis by outlining the use of illegal machine guns and fentanyl trafficking throughout dozens of pages of charging documents.

According to court documents:

Minneapolis police received a tip about a video posted on Facebook showing Frazier holding a gun to the driver of an SUV as the victim bled from his head.

The 6-minute video showed the bleeding man in the driver's seat. Frazier, a known member of the Minneapolis-based Highs gang, was directly behind his victim. Frazier had on a scarf that covered all but his forehead and eyes.

Frazier can be heard ordering the man to call out certain known gang members in an insulting manner.

Officers identified the man as an associate of the Lows gang. Frazier slapped his rival, mocked and berated him, and at one point said, "You a clown. ... You ain't even worth killin'."

Frazier was arrested at his home and booked into the Hennepin County jail Tuesday afternoon.

A law enforcement search of the residence turned up a loaded pistol with an obliterated serial number and an extended magazine. Officers also recovered the scarf that Frazier was wearing in the video as well as the victim's identification and car keys.

At the time of the carjacking, Frazier was on intensive supervised release and electronic home monitoring after being released from prison in mid-May in connection with a felony weapons violation in 2019 out of Hennepin County.

Frazier is the son of Leneal Frazier Jr., who was killed in a car crash in July 2021 with a Minneapolis police officer who was speeding after a car thief. Brian Cummings was convicted and then sentenced last month to nine months in the county workhouse.

The younger Frazier's cousin is Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the incriminating curbside video in May 2020 of George Floyd dying under the knee of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and sentenced to prison.