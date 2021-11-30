WASHINGTON — FDA health panel endorses Merck COVID-19 pill, paving way for U.S. authorization of the first at-home drug for virus.
Most Read
-
Foo Fighters abruptly pull 2022 concert from Gophers stadium over COVID policies
-
Biden makes first Minnesota stop as president to highlight infrastructure law
-
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge above 1,500 in Minnesota
-
Minneapolis' riverfront Broadway Pizza has closed — and it's moving into a downtown pub