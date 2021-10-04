The FBI in Minneapolis said Monday that special agents arrested three men in Lindstrom, Minn., on charges related to participating in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet Monday, the FBI announced the arrests of the three, saying that they were arrested earlier that morning and that copies of the federal criminal complaints against them would be made available by the Justice Department.

The Star Tribune is not yet naming the three men because public charging documents have not been released.

Monday's arrests bring the total number of Minnesotans charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to eight people so far. According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, more than 600 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Hill siege.

The Justice Department has described its probe into the events of Jan. 6 as the largest federal criminal investigation in its history.

Charges against Minnesotans include entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

