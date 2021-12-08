SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee Lake Tahoe area.
Most Read
-
Footage plays key role in first day of testimony at Potter trial
-
Hennepin sheriff suspected of impaired driving in I-94 crash
-
Albert Lea bar owner goes on trial for resisting state COVID mandates
-
Report: Amazon facilities in Minn. have high rate of injuries, pay inequities
-
Wright's mother tells of distress after shooting: 'I knew, I knew'