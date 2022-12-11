The father of a man who killed four people in St. Paul before hiding their bodies in an SUV will serve nearly five years in prison.

Darren Osborne, who sometime goes by his surname McWright, pled guilty in Ramsey County Court on Friday to helping his son hide the bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26; Pettus' half-sister Jasmine C. Sturm, 30; Sturm's boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, a close friend of Sturm's. All four were found shot inside an SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield about 60 miles east of St. Paul.

Court records say Osborne will serve 58 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for helping his son, Antoine Suggs of Arizona, hide the bodies. If Osborne is not disciplined during that time, he will be allowed to serve a third of his sentence on supervised release.

Initial news of the killings rocked St. Paul last year, marking the city's largest number of victims in one slaying since 1998. Suggs turned himself in to local authorities five days later, and has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder.

It's still unclear why Suggs shot and killed the four Minnesotans, including Nitosha Flug-Presley whom Suggs may have been dating at the time, but he allegedly told law enforcement that he just "snapped."