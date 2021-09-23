A man was fatally shot Thursday near a St. Paul intersection, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m. near Suburban and White Bear avenues, police said.

Responding officers found the wounded man down in a parking lot, according to police.

St. Paul Fire Department medics took the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire just south of Interstate 94, an area with a gas station, restaurants and other retail outlets. No arrests have been announced.

It was the city's 28th homicide this year. In 2020, St. Paul matched its one-year record with 34 homicides. There were the same number in 1992.

Anyone with information about Thursday's killing is urged to contact police at 651-266-5650.

