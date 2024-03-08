Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DEWHURST, Wis. — A crash at a western Wisconsin highway intersection on Friday killed at least one person, authorities said.

Preliminary reports indicated a semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on County Highway J, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said.

The van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, the sheriff's department said.

The crash left Highway 95 closed, it said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were riding in the two vehicles.