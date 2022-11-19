Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EASTON, Pa. — Freshman Jamar Curtis ran 71 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, Billy Shaeffer returned an interception 50 yards for a score 57 seconds later and that was enough for Lafayette to beat Lehigh 14-11 on Saturday.

Curtis' long scoring run gave Lafayette (3-8, 3-3 Patriot League) a 7-0 lead with 7:59 left in the opening quarter. Shaeffer picked off a pass from Dante Perri less than a minute later and the Leopards' defense made the two quick scores stand up.

Dylan Van Dusen got Lehigh (2-9, 2-4) on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 27-yard field goal.

Perri connected with Eric Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown with 12:06 left to play, but the two-point conversion failed and left the Mountain Hawks trailing 14-9. Lehigh added a safety with 14 seconds remaining.

Curtis finished with 108 yards on 10 carries for the Leopards. Ah-Shaun Davis completed 15 of 21 passes but for only 56 yards.

Perri had 343 yards on 29-of-57 passing for Lehigh. Johnson had seven receptions for 108 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25