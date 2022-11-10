Tap the bookmark to save this article.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Kam Farris scored 20 points to help Marist defeat American 73-69 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Farris shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner scored 19 points and added six rebounds.

Geoff Sprouse led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Matt Rogers added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for American. Colin Smalls also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Marist plays Binghamton at home on Saturday, and American visits George Mason on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.