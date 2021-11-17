FARGO, N.D. — A 35-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday at a north Fargo business, police said.

Police Chief David Zibolski said officers were called to Composite America at 2:10 p.m. and discovered two gunshot victims. A woman died at the scene and a man was declared dead at a local hospital, KVRR reported.

The suspect walked into the police department and turned himself in, Zibloski said. The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

Zibolski said it's not known whether there's any connection between the suspect and the victims. The names of the people involved have not been released.