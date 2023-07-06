Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Fargo man who drove a minivan in a two-vehicle crash that killed a Bemidji woman in North Dakota has been charged with felony vehicular homicide and two other charges.

Sabastijan Tahirovic, 30, was charged Thursday in Cass County District Court. Saphyre Johnson, 28, of Bemidji died from her injuries in the crash, which took place last week at the intersection of 19th Avenue and E. 9th Street in West Fargo.

Tahirovic is accused of speeding west on 19th Avenue in a Chrysler Town and Country while high, before hitting the Bemidji woman's car on the driver's side as she drove south on 9th Street, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The woman's car hit a parked pickup truck nearby and ended up in the parking lot of the Blarney Stone Pub.

Tahirovic is representing himself in the case, online records show. He remained in the Cass County jail as of Thursday.