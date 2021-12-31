CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stephen Faramade had a season-high 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rolled past Sul Ross State 101-49 on Friday.

Jordan Roberts had 13 points for Texas A&M-CC (11-3). Ethan White and Donovan Ray each had 11 points. Terrion Murdix had nine points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Texas A&M-CC is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Julian Paredes had 15 points for the Lobos. Larry Morrison added four blocks.

