NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five games to start the season.

Hart was tested early, as the Predators had 12 shots on goal in the first period and 15 in the second.

"He made some really big saves," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "He's been that way from the start in all his starts. He looks calm. There's not a lot of extra motion. He's been a very big reason in why we've come away with some wins here."

Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville. The Predators have dropped five straight since winning a pair of season-opening games in Prague against the San Jose Sharks.

"For the majority of the game, I thought we played more to the style of game that will give us a chance of success," Predators coach John Hynes said. "Tonight, we didn't get rewarded for it. But I guess it's one of those situations, too, where things go really well for you and it's not as good as it seems."

Hayes scored the game's first goal at 3:13 of the opening period on Philadelphia's first shot of the game. Farabee forced a turnover by Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh on the left wall and found Hayes alone in the low slot, where he beat Saros on the short side off of the near post.

"I think I was at the point, fifth game of the year, definitely wanted to bring more offense to my game and create a lot more that way." Farabee said.

Hayes has at least a point in each of the Flyers' five games. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 15 career games against the Predators.

MacEwen made it 2-0 with 1:24 left in the first when he tapped home the rebound of a shot by Egor Zamula. Farabee scored his first of the season at 7:44 of the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

Duchene spoiled Hart's shutout bid with 2:18 remaining in the third with a power-play goal and Saros lifted for an extra skater.

HART'S HOT START

Hart continued his strong start to the season, recording his fourth victory in four games, extending his career-best winning streak to begin a campaign. He is 3-0-0 in three career games against Nashville.

BOROWIECKI HURT

Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki was taken off the ice on a stretcher at 6:24 of the second period after a collision with Philadelphia's Morgan Frost against the end boards in the Predators' zone.

The Predators announced that he was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities before leaving the arena. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further testing and observation.

POILE 3,000

Predators general manager David Poile was honored with an on-ice ceremony prior to the game's opening faceoff. Saturday's game represented Poile's 3,000 regular season game as an NHL GM. He's been at the helm of two NHL franchises. His first stint was with the Washington Capitals from 1982–97 before being named the first general manager of the Predators when they entered the league as an expansion franchise in 1998.

