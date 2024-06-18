FanDuel promo code: $200 bonus for Stanley Cup Finals, MLB this week

Shoot for a substantial $200 bonus Tuesday by securing a no-brainer welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. New customers can activate these FanDuel promo code links for a "Bet $5, Get $200″ deal that awards a victorious $5 wager on the Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and Panthers or a loaded MLB slate with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The NHL Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 5, and the Panthers will look to close out the series, while the Oilers will look to ride the momentum of an 8-1 win over the weekend. Bet on tonight's game for a shot at $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook. In addition, new players can score more promos for tonight's game and more upcoming action on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel promo code for Oilers-Panthers, MLB games

NHL fans could be heading into the final game of the season. The Panthers have a 3-1 series lead and are one win from claiming a championship. Meanwhile, the Oilers will look to avoid a closeout situation as a +116 underdog.

FanDuel permits new customers to place a $5 bet on the moneyline, point spread, team total, or any player prop. A victory delivers a $200 bonus and the deserved cash profit, while a loss leaves bettors empty-handed.

Sign up trough the FanDuel promo code

First, prospective FanDuel customers should note that the links within this post activate the FanDuel promo code automatically. Use the links to begin registration, then fill out the forms for the full legal name, date of birth, residential address, and other pertinent account information. FanDuel must also verify the legal playing areas of new bettors through geolocation technology.

Next, FanDuel requires a cash deposit of at least $10. Players can use online banking, a credit/debit card, an online service like PayPal or Venmo, or another secure payment method. From there, place as little as $5 on Game 5 of Oilers-Panthers and get $200 in bonus bets after a win.

The "Bet $5, Get $200″ offer is available in most active FanDuel Sportsbook states. New users from Ohio and Massachusetts receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial $5 bet settles as a win.

Build Boosted SGP for Stanley Cup Finals Game 5

One of FanDuel's many in-app offers is a profit boost for Oilers-Panthers. New and existing bettors can apply a 30% profit boost token to Panthers-Oilers.

Some popular market's include any time goal scorers, such as:

Sam Reinhart (+145)

Zach Hyman (+140)

Connor McDavid (+165)

Carter Verhaeghe (+180)

Leon Draisaitl (+190)

Check out FanDuel's non-NHL offers for tonight and beyond. A perfect example is "Dinger Tuesday," where a $25+ bet on any MLB home run prop returns a $5 bonus after every homer hit in the game (max. $25).

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.