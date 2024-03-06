Planning your week, basketball fans? The Big Ten women's basketball tournament, held in Minneapolis for the second straight season, sold out for the first time ever.

Even if you didn't score tickets to the 13-game tournament hosted by the city of Minneapolis and Target Center, there are a series of free events and things to do that coincide with the games. Here are some of them:

Big Ten Makers Market: This market features local creators and Big Ten Conference alumni. It's the place to go for handmade artistic goods from more than 50 artists, live music, local beverages and photo opportunities.

City Center, 33 South 6th St., Minneapolis, March 6-9 & 13-16 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

MN Champions Fan Zone: This is the place for classic Minnesota sports including curling, gymnastics, hockey and basketball. There will be face painting, ticket giveaways and Big Ten memorabilia including items like Lou Nanne's Team USA sweater jersey, Gable Steveson's shoes and a replica of his gold medal.

City Center, 33 South 6th St., Minneapolis, March 6-9 & 13-16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Watch a game at A Bar of Their Own: Minnesota first women's sports bar opened last week to much fanfare. The bar will be screening Big Ten games.

2207 E. Franklin Av., Minneapolis, Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Blue Carpet Arrivals: This rally happens right where fans can welcome the finalist teams as they walk the blue carpet upon arrival at Target Center. There will be pep bands and spirit squads to provide some crowd friendly energy.

Target Center lobby, March 10, 8:30 a.m.

Big Ten Gives Back: Looking to volunteer? Big Ten is partnering with HandsOn Twin Cities; they need people to bundle snack-packs for local food shelves and youth recreation centers across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Register at March 14 Registration

Downtown Minneapolis, March 14, 3:30-5 p.m.