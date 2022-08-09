MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced this morning.

Minnetonka-based BBQ Holdings will become a subsidiary of Montreal-based MTY, which is offering $17.25 a share, about 40% above BBQ's closing price on Monday.

When the deal is completed later this year, shares of BBQ Holdings will be de-listed from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

"Over the past four years we have significantly grown revenue and our restaurant portfolio while building a world-class team of entrepreneurs," Jeff Crivello, chief executive of BBQ Holdings, said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing the execution of our three pillars of growth, which we believe align very closely with MTY's vision," he added. "With more than 80 brands, MTY brings vast buying power and a team of industry leaders who will provide additional support to our franchise partners."

Eric Lefebvre, chief executive of MTY, said, "We are excited about the prospects of adding BBQ Holdings' brands to the MTY family and we look forward to welcoming Jeff Crivello and his team and their franchise partners."

BBQ Holdings operates over 200 franchised and over 100 corporate-owned restaurants across 37 states in the U.S., Canada, and United Arab Emirates. Its flagship brands include Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Barrio Queen, and Granite City banners.

MTY is a franchisor of various restaurant brands with 3,900 locations in the U.S.