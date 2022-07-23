The little girl had beaten the odds just to enter this world.

Doctors weren't sure she'd make it to term and advised her parents to consider their options. But they persisted with the pregnancy, naming the miracle baby who survived "Blessings."

"She was our joy," her father, Cortel Grey, said Saturday at a funeral showing in Minneapolis. He's now forced to bury the child at just 6 years old.

"She didn't deserve this," Grey said.

Blessings McLaurin-Grey died July 15, hours after a murder suspect fleeing police slammed into the family's vehicle in Brooklyn Center as they returned from an outing at Webber Pool. The high-speed collision rolled their car, injuring Blessings' sister, aunt and two cousins — only a few blocks from their home.

Hakeem W. Muhammad, 28, of Minneapolis remained jailed Saturday on charges of criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing police.

The four Brooklyn Center police officers who pursued him at speeds topping 90 mph before the crash at N. 53rd and Humboldt avenues remain on duty, said Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

The survivors were left to grieve the death of an innocent child; a "girlie-girl" with boundless energy just learning how to ride a bike. Her parents moved to Minnesota in 2019 seeking better medical care for Blessings, who was born with Turner syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes cognitive and cardiac defects.

But her condition never tempered a rosy disposition, relatives said.

"My baby was happy. She loved everybody," said her mother, Diane McLaurin, recalling how Blessings would run around giving kisses to everyone in the room. Or wipe away a falling tear.

On Saturday, McLaurin leaned over the tiny pink casket, where her daughter lay wearing a sparkling tiara and sunglasses, clasping a small toy. Family and friends approached to offer their condolences and gaze at beaming photos of Blessings at school with a backpack slung over her shoulder.

"The only time she was ever still was when she was sleeping," joked her aunt, April McHerron, who was driving at the time of the crash.

Loved ones started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help cover the cost of burial in her hometown of Rockford, Ill.