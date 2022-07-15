The family of Andrew Tekle Sundberg retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms as legal representation Friday, a day after Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg following an overnight standoff at a South Side apartment building.

Crump is a high-profile lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent years, often securing multi-million-dollar settlements for police brutality, earning him the nickname "Black America's attorney general." Along with locally based Storms, Crump also worked on behalf of the Minnesota-based families of Amir Locke and Daunte Wright — both killed by Twin Cities police officers — and has become outspoken on issues of police force and accountability.

The family of 20-year-old Sundberg, known to his friends as "Tekle," has not spoken publicly since the shooting early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the apartment on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S. after a neighbor called 911 to report a shot fired into her unit, where she resided with two young children.

Officers heard additional shots when they entered the building, according to a police report. "Officers saw debris exploding from walls as shots were fired. Officers called for backup and worked to rescue the mother and her children from the building in this active shooter situation. Officers also worked to move others to safety who were believed to be in danger."

After six hours of failed negotiations, two police snipers on the roof of an apartment building across the street from his building fired, according to Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) search warrant affidavits filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court.

The BCA, which is leading the investigation, did not say whether one or both officers — Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine — fatally wounded Sundberg. The BCA and police have yet to explain what broke the stalemate and motivated officers to fire.

BCA investigators collected a .38-caliber handgun with an extended magazine on a bed, and live .45-caliber cartridges in a closet and in a bowl in the living room from Sundberg's third-floor apartment, the affidavits say. At least seven spent bullets were recovered during the search from a separate unit on the same floor as Sundberg's. The filings also listed numerous "less lethal" rounds found inside and outside the apartment building, according to the documents. When the BCA collected the snipers' rifles, their magazines still held more rounds, the filings say.

Officers on the scene were wearing and had activated their body cameras, according to a police report, but authorities have not yet released the video.

A GoFundMe organized for Sundberg's funeral expenses describes him as "a brother, friend, uncle, son ... talented artist, hilarious and energetic. His life was taken too soon by the Minneapolis Police Department ... He leaves behind many loving family members and friends."

An online fundraising campaign from 2015, initiated on the Sundbergs' behalf when then-13-year-old Tekle was injured in an ATV crash, mentioned how the family "has opened their hearts to kids in need of a loving home (three biological kids and six who came home after birth) — which they've provided." Tekle was born in Ethiopia, it said.

The Sundbergs, a family of nine children, have for decades been members of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in south Minneapolis, a house of worship whose membership includes many racially blended families and whose mission is the pursuit of racial reconciliation.

As a youngster, Tekle skated for the DinoMights, a hockey program based at the church. "Tekle Sundberg's life was taken too soon by MPD," the organization posted on Facebook. "Words cannot describe our sadness and anger for the Sundberg family."

Thursday's death was the second fatal encounter involving Minneapolis police this year, including Amir Locke's shooting during a predawn raid on Feb. 2. Pearson, an eight-year veteran of the force, was on the SWAT team that shot Locke, while Seraphine, a team medic, was called in to provide aid at the scene, BCA records show.

The department and its officers have been the subject of intense public scrutiny surrounding fatal interactions with members of the public following Floyd's death under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.