PHILADELPHIA — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader.

In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2.

The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year. Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday's series finale.

"It was a good way to end a long day," Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Falter (1-3) allowed one run in his first major league start since July 29. After a rocky first inning where he walked two, hit a batter and allowed Francisco Lindor to score on a wild pitch, he retired 16 of the next 18 hitters.

"I came down here and was a little heated after that inning," Falter said. "Caleb (Cotham, the Phillies pitching coach) came in and calmed me down. He said for me to lock it down after that."

David Robertson gave up a two-out double to Jeff McNeil and walked Mark Canha before getting rookie Brett Baty on a grounder for his 17th save of the year and third since rejoining Philadelphia as part of a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run double that just touched the outer edge of the left-field chalk line off David Peterson (6-3) in the third. Schwarber tripled in the eighth and scored on Rhys Hoskins' single.

"Over the last few days, we were not able to get the big hit," Bohm said. "We were able to get that big hit tonight."

In the first game, Michael Perez broke an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single off former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Part of the Mets' success against Philadelphia is because they've excelled whn facing the Phillies' top two starters in Wheeler and Aaron Nola. In nine games against New York, the two are a combined 0-7 and the Mets have won all nine games the duo has started.

Wheeler (11-7) struggled with his control, walking four while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. The Mets worked deep counts through the early innings and ran Wheeler's pitch count up.

Mets pitchers Trevor Williams, Seth Lugo (3-2), Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Sam Clay held the Phillies to six hits while stranding 12 runners.

"We had a good first game," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "We just couldn't string much together (in the second game). They have some good guys in the bullpen and we knew it was going to be a challenge after that."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker will not be the Mets starter in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies. Walker has been sidelined with back spasms and manager Buck Showalter indicated that his return to the mound could be delayed a day or two. Walker only pitched two innings in his last start on Aug. 16 before leaving the game in an eventual 5-0 loss to Atlanta.

Phillies; RHP Seranthony Dominguez was held out of Saturday's doubleheader after experiencing tightness in his right tricep in the morning. "It felt a little tight this morning," Dominguez told reporters late Saturday night. Dominguez - who has been an anchor at the back end of Philadelphia's bullpen- returned this season after an over two year recovery from elbow issues and Tommy John surgery. He is expected to receive further evaluation on Sunday morning and his status is day to day. "I take it seriously," Dominguez said. "I have to take care of my arm. It's the only way I can compete."

UP NEXT

The season series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with the Phillies sending Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30) to the mound against Mets RHP Jose Butto, who has a 6-6 record and 4.22 ERA in 22 appearances for Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports