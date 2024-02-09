By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Is it me or was it a little strange to see rain drip dropping on the windowsill Thursday? I would have been convinced it was April if the calendar didn't say otherwise.

MSP has seen high temps in the 50s 12 times since Dec. 1, which is the most in any meteorological winter on record (December-February). Our so-called winter has seen a whopping 7.3 inches of snow, which ranks as one of the least snowy winters on record to date. Not to mention that it has been one of the warmest winters on record as well. It's one thing to have a few warm and dry (no snow) spells, but the level of consistency this winter is nearly unprecedented. My tulips are coming out of the ground for gosh sakes!

After a rare warm and rainy Thursday in early February, our temps drop to early Marchlike levels into the weekend. Winds ease a bit as a few flakes or flurries swirl out of northern Minnesota this afternoon. Another dry and mostly quiet spell takes us into early next week with minimal hints of any major snow events ahead.