Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access

Fall Arts

We’re diving back in

Minnesotans are excited to gather again at concert halls, theaters, movie houses — but worried it might all go away. See how our arts and entertainment scene is regrouping after a tough year.

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin , Special to Star Tribune

Minnesotans are excited to gather again at concert halls, theaters, movie houses — but worried it might all go away. See how our arts and entertainment scene is regrouping after a tough year.

Gary Hines at Atomic K Studio.
Fall Arts Preview

As the arts come back, Minnesota notables weigh in on what's changed

As Minnesota's arts and entertainment scene faces a hopeful if uncertain season ahead, we asked local artists, actors, singers and dancers to reflect on lessons learned during the prolonged months of shutdown and upheaval.

Studios are hoping theater-exclusive films like “No Time to Die” have a strong enough pull to get viewers off the couch and back into the multiple

Movies navigate a brave new world of streaming and theaters reopening

Streamers aren't going anywhere. Can multiplexes lure moviegoers off their couches and into theaters again?

Big-screen talents such as Michael Keaton, Jeff Bridges, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen can all be found in various television projects t

Why movie stars are more willing than ever to embrace TV

Michael Keaton, Jeff Daniels, Nicole Kidman and Rosario Dawson all say that the roles challenge them.

Kate DiCamillo is out with a new novel, “The Beatryce Prophecy.”

Long-lost manuscript sparked a new book by famed Minneapolis author Kate DiCamillo

Her new book "The Beatryce Prophecy" sprang from a draft she started and then abandoned after the death of her beloved mother.

Arlo Parks is a 20-year-old English songwriter who faces down despair on “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” her first album. Her Minneapolis debut is set fo

Comforting fans on her first U.S. tour, Britain's Arlo Parks feels 'useful and purposeful'

London jazz-pop artist Arlo Parks has one of fall's hottest tours after her breakout singles warmed listeners during the pandemic.

Meet the 'Final Four' conductors who may be the Minnesota Orchestra's next leader

Meet the 'Final Four' conductors who may be the Minnesota Orchestra's next leader

One of these conductors — all appearing here in the next few months — may be the Minnesota Orchestra's next leader.

Twin Cities native Caroline Innerbichler will make her Hennepin Avenue debut starring as Anna in “Disney’s Frozen.”

Minnesota playhouses are reopening with a mix of classics and new shows this fall

Twin Cities theater companies are knocking wood, hoping that their comeback seasons this fall will stick.

“Dastak” was scheduled to debut in March 2020, just as the pandemic lockdown began. An updated version will be performed Oct. 29-30 at the O’Sha

Ananya Dance Theatre continues to be a relentless crusader for social justice

Ananya Dance Theatre uses creative movements to address social justice issues in "Dastak."

Cole Rogers, who founded Highpoint Center for Printmaking with Carla McGrath, worked on the proofing process for a screen print by artist Julie Mehret

A lifetime of work is acquired by Mpls. Institute of Art: 'It will be like a family reunion'

The complete archive of the nationally renowned Twin Cities printmaking center is now enshrined at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Four-year-olds Lexi Wallace, left, and Ella Janisch, both of Hudson, Wis. wait for their mothers while picking Haralson apples Afton Apple Orchard in

10 family-friendly seasonal events for a festive fall in the Twin Cities

Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apples galore.

A past “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner and self-professed “clown in a gown,” Bianca Del Rio’s new tour is aptly titled “Unsanitized.”

10 things to do for grown-up fun this fall in the Twin Cities

Black Fashion WeekBlack designers bring fierce looks to the runway in such events as the Art of Streetwear Fashion Show, with designs by Public Immunity,…