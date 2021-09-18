We’re diving back in

Fall Arts Preview
As the arts come back, Minnesota notables weigh in on what's changed
As Minnesota's arts and entertainment scene faces a hopeful if uncertain season ahead, we asked local artists, actors, singers and dancers to reflect on lessons learned during the prolonged months of shutdown and upheaval.
Movies navigate a brave new world of streaming and theaters reopening
Streamers aren't going anywhere. Can multiplexes lure moviegoers off their couches and into theaters again?
Why movie stars are more willing than ever to embrace TV
Michael Keaton, Jeff Daniels, Nicole Kidman and Rosario Dawson all say that the roles challenge them.
Long-lost manuscript sparked a new book by famed Minneapolis author Kate DiCamillo
Her new book "The Beatryce Prophecy" sprang from a draft she started and then abandoned after the death of her beloved mother.
Comforting fans on her first U.S. tour, Britain's Arlo Parks feels 'useful and purposeful'
London jazz-pop artist Arlo Parks has one of fall's hottest tours after her breakout singles warmed listeners during the pandemic.
Meet the 'Final Four' conductors who may be the Minnesota Orchestra's next leader
One of these conductors — all appearing here in the next few months — may be the Minnesota Orchestra's next leader.
Minnesota playhouses are reopening with a mix of classics and new shows this fall
Twin Cities theater companies are knocking wood, hoping that their comeback seasons this fall will stick.
Ananya Dance Theatre continues to be a relentless crusader for social justice
Ananya Dance Theatre uses creative movements to address social justice issues in "Dastak."
A lifetime of work is acquired by Mpls. Institute of Art: 'It will be like a family reunion'
The complete archive of the nationally renowned Twin Cities printmaking center is now enshrined at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
10 family-friendly seasonal events for a festive fall in the Twin Cities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apples galore.
10 things to do for grown-up fun this fall in the Twin Cities
Black Fashion WeekBlack designers bring fierce looks to the runway in such events as the Art of Streetwear Fashion Show, with designs by Public Immunity,…