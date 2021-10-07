Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Wild owner Craig Leipold's comments Wednesday on Ryan Suter and Zach Parise plus the Kirill Kaprizov signing. On both fronts, it was a good dose of honesty from the Wild owner. Leipold said he would do the Parise and Suter signings again "in an absolute second" and said he was convinced Kaprizov would sign.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to talk about some interesting Twins news about reassigning their hitting coach and his plan to put Jorge Polanco back at shortstop in 2022 (which has Rand's support as well). Plus Neal and Rand revisit the predictions they made about individual performances for Twins players six months ago to see who fared better. Let's just say La Velle did better than Rand — and the Twins.

21:00: Four things about Phil Miller's season-ending Twins roster breakdown caught Rand's eye.

25:00: Some love for the Wild Card format, something MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred actually got right. And Rand answers a couple of your burning questions about music.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports