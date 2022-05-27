Robbinsdale City Council Member Tyler Kline resigned Friday just days after city officials determined that enough voters had signed a petition to recall him.

Kline, who was charged with a felony for fleeing police and two gross misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence in January, said his resignation was effective immediately.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but the right one for me and my family," he wrote in a letter to Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan, new City Manager Tim Sandvik and three other City Council members. "The past year and a half on the council has been very rewarding. I've enjoyed working with you and serving the community. I have regrets about why I am resigning, but my past mistakes won't keep me from being my best."

Kline had until June 2 to resign or face a special recall election in November. With his resignation, his Ward 1 seat will remain vacant. A resolution declaring the vacancy and calling for a special election to fill it in November is expected to be presented at the Council's next meeting June 7.

Candidates who want to run for the seat can begin filing in August, the mayor said.

Some residents in the small Hennepin County suburb bordering Minneapolis had been calling for his resignation in the wake of his arrest Jan. 24. On that night, Kline was forcibly removed from his minivan and arrested after a hit-and-run crash while driving the wrong way on Hwy. 100. As a half dozen squad cars attempted to stop him, he continued fleeing police and damaged two Robbinsdale squad cars, for which he owes $7,315 in an insurance claim issued by the League of Minnesota Cities. His blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, according to the charges.

Kline pleaded not guilty to the charges and previously said he would not step down despite a growing call from residents for him to do so. Earlier this month, the City Council censured him and removed Kline from committee assignments. Last week, city officials certified signatures on a petition calling for Kline to be recalled. It is believed Kline would have been the first council member in Robbinsdale successfully subjected to a recall, Blonigan said.

By resigning, "for him and his community, it is the best thing he could do right now," Blonigan said. "This is between him and his voters."

In his resignation letter, Kline wished the mayor and his fellow council members future successes.

"I love Robbinsdale and and have confidence that you will continue to make this a place we can be proud to call home," he wrote.

Kline is scheduled to go to trail for the DWI charges June 6.