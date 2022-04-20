MILWAUKEE — Face masks are again mandatory in Milwaukee Public Schools for students and staff in all the district's buildings effective Wednesday.

MPS officials said in a statement that the decision was made after determining there is a significant transmission of the coronavirus in Milwaukee.

"The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings," the statement read.

The mandate follows a school board vote last month to make face coverings optional starting Monday, April 18.

The district includes about 69,000 students.