Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have started their probe into what caused a four-passenger plane to crash and catch fire as it tried to land in Eden Prairie on Saturday night.

All three people on board Saturday survived the crash, but were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration listed one person with serious injuries, and two with minor injuries. Eden Prairie police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

According to information released Monday by the FAA, the plane, a Socata TB21, was registered to Derrell R. Kelly of Truman, Minn. It is not clear if Kelly was on board the plane.

The plane was flying from Fairmont, Minn., to Eden Prairie and crashed as it landed, according to the FAA. It is not yet clear what caused the crash.