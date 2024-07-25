Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Text messages telling people they owe money for using E-ZPass lanes are fake, and are not coming from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Hundreds of people have called the MnDOT office that oversees the express lanes to inquire about the charge and report the apparent fishy message that comes with a link to click to make a payment.

'It's a scam," said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "Don't do anything with it."

The messages, some coming from a 613 area code, which is in Ontario, Canada, began arriving on cell phones earlier this week. Phone numbers appear to have been chosen at random, and some who received it don't even live in Minnesota, Meyer said.

"Your recent journey on the Minnesota E-ZPass express lanes has resulted in a charge of $4.15," the text message says. "Settle your balance promptly to prevent any additional late fees."

A link to an unofficial site, https://road-dot.com, accompanies the message.

E-ZPass, formerly known as MnPass, is the high-occupancy toll lane that during rush hours is reserved for vehicles carrying two or more people, or solo drivers who pay a fee to use them. In Minnesota, the lanes are on I-394 from Minneapolis to Wayzata, I-35W from Minneapolis to Burnsville, I-35W from Roseville to Blaine and I-35E from St. Paul to White Bear Lake.

A fifth lane is under construction on I-494 through Edina and Richfield.

Meyer says MnDOT will never send texts or emails to collect a debt and ask people to provide sensitive information such as credit cards or other personal information. The agency does not accept credit card numbers by mail, voicemail, email, text message or chat.

E-ZPass is available in Minnesota and 18 other states stretching from Illinois to Florida and into the northeastern United States. Toll-collection programs in other states also have been hit with similar scams, Meyer said.

Anybody who gets a suspicious message is encouraged to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission.

Anybody with questions about their account can log in through E-ZPass' secure customer portal or call 1-866-397-4334.