ROCORI's secondary school in Cold Spring, Minn., had extra police presence Thursday following a social media threat warning of a potential school shooting.

The threat was reported to the district at the end of the school day Wednesday, according to an e-mail sent to families Wednesday night by Superintendent Brad Kelvington.

"A ROCORI Middle School student, via Snapchat, a social media platform, warned others not to come to the Secondary School on Friday," the letter states. "The student has been identified and both law enforcement and school disciplinary action of that student is in progress."

A letter sent to families Thursday morning stated extra police would patrol the secondary building — which houses the middle and high schools — and staff would be visible as students arrived and moved through the hallways during passing times and lunch. Students also remained in classrooms during the day to limit hallway traffic.

Kelvington told families that if they chose to keep children at home, the absences would be excused.

"The safety of our students is paramount," Kelvington said in the e-mail. "The report, timely administrative action, and police involvement neutralized the threat and brought this situation to a close without any students being in danger."

Kelvington could not be reached for additional comment Thursday.

In 2003, a ROCORI freshman shot and killed two ROCORI High School students. The student was sentenced to life in prison.