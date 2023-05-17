Extended Outlook Calls For Smoky Sunshine

Smoky Skies on Tuesday

It's almost like we've fast-forwarded to August with temps in the 80s and smoky/hazy skies. Below is a picture of the sunrise on AM Tuesday, which showed a rising sun that looked more like a sunrise on Tatooine (Star Wars fans will get the reference).

Smoke Map From AM Tuesday

The smoke map from AM Tuesday showed widespread smoke across Canada spilling into the Upper Midwest and across the Great Lakes. This made for somewhat cloudy/hazy skies and poor air quality for some.

Smoke Analysis Midday Wednesday

The smoke analysis by midday Tuesday shows widespread smoke overhead across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region thanks to wildfires burning in Canada. This will make skies smoky and hazy through much of the day.

Weather Outlook Through The Weekend

Weather conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend shows a fast-moving cool front pushing through the Upper Midwest with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will be a bit cooler in the wake of the Front on Friday, but shower warm back to above average levels by the weekend.

Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation outlook through the end of the week doesn't appear to be all that impressive with some locations seeing 0.25" to 0.50" tallies. The heavier amounts of up to 0.50" will be found closer to northeastern Minnesota and into northern Wisconsin.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, May 17th shows another sunny and mild day with highs warming into the mid 70s for the Twin Cities. Thanks to Canadian wildfires, skies will be fairly smoky/hazy with some air quality concerns north of the Twin Cities.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps on Wednesday will be nearly +5F to +15F above average across the region with highs warming into the 70s and lower 80s, which is more like mid-June standards. Skies will remain smoky and hazy for much of the day as well.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Wednesday show temps starting in the mid-50s in the morning and warming into the mid 70F by the afternoon. Skies will generally be sunny, but smoke from Canadian wildfires will keep skies smoky and hazy throughout the day. Southeasterly winds will be a bit breezy with some 15mph to 20mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures will still be fairly mild Wednesday & Thursday with readings warming into the mid 70s, which will be nearly +5F above average. There will be a bit of a cooldown on Friday as readings fall into mid 60s, which will be nearly -5F below average. We should warm to above average levels again late weekend with highs back into the mid/upper 70s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks sunny and mild through Wednesday before a cool front sweeps through the region on Thursday with a few showers and thunderstorms. Post-front we'll cool into the mid-60s, which will be a little bit below average for this time of the year. However, mild sunshine returns as we slide into the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps fairly mild readings in place through midweek. A cold front sweeps through on Thursday with a few showers and storms. Temps will then fall into the mid-60s Friday in the wake of the front, but the cooldown will be brief as temps warm back into the 70s this weekend and near 80F next week.

Weather Outlook

It'll be quite a bit quieter in the Central US as we approach midweek. However, a cool front sweeping out of Canada will create unsettled weather across the Midwest with a few showers and storms by late-week. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong side.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the northern tier of the nation and especially across the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Cooler than average temps will be in place across parts of the the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Western US and especially across the Southwest and the Southeast. Meanwhile, things look a little quieter across parts of the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

Extended Outlook Calls For Smoky Sunshine

By Paul Douglas

"Love is a smoke made with the fume of sighs" wrote William Shakespeare. Ah, the good smoke that bonds us together.

Fire has always been a part of Earth's tapestry, but a warming climate is leading to a longer, more active fire season across North America. Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation, building materials, and anyone can get sick from breathing foul air. People with heart and respiratory conditions, like asthma, are especially vulnerable.

Minnesota has experienced more smoke from western fires in recent years, similar to yesterday's smelly plume from blazes upwind, over Saskatchewan and Alberta. It can be more than a milky stain - sinking air behind cool fronts can drag smoke down to ground-level. A flow predominately out of Canada the next 10+ days may result in more smoky episodes.

Expect 70s today with a dash of smoke, with showers late Thursday.

The weekend will be dry and comfortable, but any sunshine may have a smoky aftertaste. Oh good grief.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, smoky. Winds: SE 10-15. High 75.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of t-storms late. Winds: SSE 10-15. Low: 62.

THURSDAY: Mild. PM showers, possible thunder. Winds: SW 10-20. High 73.

FRIDAY: Windy and cooler, passing shower. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 49. High 60.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun, milder. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 48. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, a bit cooler. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 52. High: 68.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 49. High: 72.

TUESDAY: Possible showers and T-storms. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

May 17th

1915: Old man winter's last hurrah dumps 5 inches of snow along the western shore of Lake Superior.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 17th

Average High: 70F (Record: 93F set in 1987

Average Low: 50F (Record: 31F set in 1915)

Record Rainfall: 2.47" set in 2020

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1890

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 17th

Sunrise: 5:41am

Sunset: 8:36pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 55 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 12 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 9 minutes

Moon Phase for May 17th at Midnight

1.4 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very mild across much of the western half of the nation and especially the Northwest, where readings will be nearly +15F to +20F above average. Record warmth will build in later this week across the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will be unsettled across the Southern US and also throughout the high elevations of the Rockies and across the Plains.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows another storm system developing across the Rockies and the Central US with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central Plains and also the Southeastern US. A few locations could see 1" to 3" of rain over the next several days.

