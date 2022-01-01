A New Year's Day explosion and fire leveled one Minneapolis garage, set another one ablaze and sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of an explosion at 1070 SE. 13th Avenue. They found one garage fully ablaze from an apparent explosion and the neighboring garage also on fire.

A man, conscious "but somewhat incoherent with burn injuries," was found in the back of his pickup parked near the debris of the garage that exploded, according to a statement from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Paramedics from HCMC transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, the fire department said.

Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said crews were able to extinguish the fires in both garages with only minimal damage to nearby homes. "Maybe some siding melted a little from the heat," she said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.