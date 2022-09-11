STOCKHOLM — Exit poll projects Sweden's ruling left-wing Social Democrats win the most votes; populists have their best showing yet.
Most Read
-
Water Works artist Inkpa Mani resigned amid charges of cultural appropriation
-
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
-
Nearly all Minn. deer exposed to pesticides tied to pollinator die-off
-
Minn. Democrats embrace police-friendly message amid concerns about crime
-
With stubborn optimism, O'Connell sets the Vikings on his long-planned course