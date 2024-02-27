Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Democrats on Tuesday blocked a blacklisted state lawmaker from running for governor as a Democrat.

The Democratic Party on Tuesday refused to accept a filing fee from state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who was exiled after social media posts last year showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier.

House Democrats kicked her out of their caucus in December.

''Having been removed from the House Democratic Caucus by your peers, the Missouri Democratic Party does not wish to associate with you as a candidate,'' the party's lawyer, James Paul, wrote in a Tuesday letter to Unsicker.

Unsicker could still run for Missouri governor as a libertarian or a Republican if those parties would accept her. She could also run as an independent but would need to gather 10,000 voter signatures by July 29.

The Associated Press sent a text to Unsicker on Tuesday seeking comment.

Unsicker was prepared to challenge House Minority Leader Crystal Quade for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The seat will be open because Republican Gov. Mike Parson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Republicans, who control all of Missouri's statewide elected offices, are highly favored to win the Missouri governorship.