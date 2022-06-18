Father's Day Outlook

Happy Father's Day is already this Sunday and it looks like another hot one! Temps will warm into the 90s already by midday, so those outdoor afternoon BBQs will be quite hot. Make sure you find some shade and drink plenty of fluids.

Excessive Heat Through Monday

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hourly Feels Like Temps Sunday

Here's the hourly feels like temp for Minneapolis on Sunday. Readings will quickly warm into the 90s by midday and possibly close to 100 by late afternoon.

Severe Threat PM Monday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, a Marginal Risk of severe storms has been issued late Monday for the potential of a few strong storms across the region.

Hot With T-Storms Chances At Times

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to PM Sunday. Weather conditions will be quite hot Sunday and Monday with a chance of strong to severe storms late Monday.

Precipitation Potential Through Next Week

Here's the extended rainfall potential. Much of rainfall over the next several days will be found well north into Canada, but there could be a few showers and storms close to home.

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday shows high temps warming into the mid 90s, which will be well above average. Feels like temps will warm into the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temperatures starting around 70F in the morning and warming into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will be quite gusty with winds at times close to 30mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running well above average Sunday and Monday with record warmth possible Monday. Highs will still be above average through most of next week with readings in the 80s and 90s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temps in place over the next several days. There is a chance of thunderstorms late Monday and again later in the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will be hot Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s. Readings will be well above average through most of next week, but it may cool down a bit as we approach early July.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the central US. The Southwestern US could actually see more active weather with increasing precipitation chances.

A Hot And Sweaty Father's Day This Year

By Paul Douglas

A mere two months ago residents of the MSP metro awoke to a frosty 25 degrees. The "high" was 47F. There was ice on most lakes. Natives were restless, spring was stuck.

In stark contrast, today will be similar to standing line at Disneyworld in Orlando, beads of sweat running down your back. A free outdoor sauna. Men will sweat, women will glow and dogs will pant (in unison).

The dew point, an absolute measure of water in the air (unlike relative humidity, which is dependent on temperature) will rise into the 60s today, topping 70 Monday, when the afternoon heat index may reach 103-105. Heat will be magnified in the metro and other cities across the Midwest. The "urban heat island" will turbocharge this sweaty airmass, and the risk of heat-related ailments will be considerable by tomorrow.

Any cooling thundershowers, Paul? Glad you asked. No. Nature's automatic pressure-relief valve won't kick in until Friday & Saturday ahead of a cool front, when a few storms will flare up. A real summer? Yep.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Hot sunshine. SPF 50. Winds: S 15-25. High: 93.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Record warm overnight low. Winds: SSW 10-15. Low: 80.

MONDAY: Record-tying? Feels like 100-105F. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 98.

TUESDAY: Sizzling sunshine. Record is 95F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 78. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY: "Cool front". Sunny, less humidity. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hotter again. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 92.

FRIDAY: Stuffy and hot. Few T-storms nearby. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 91.

SATURDAY: Muggy, more numerous T-storms. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 73. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

June 19th

2014: Heavy rain leads to widespread flooding in the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek has its record crest of 17.64 feet on this date. Eden Prairie records 5.47 inches of rain, while MSP airport receives 4.13 inches, the highest daily total in 5 years.

1955: Hailstones the size of hen's eggs fall in Roseau County.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 19th

Average High: 80F (Record: 100F set in 1933)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 41F set in 1950)

Record Rainfall: 4.13" set in 2014

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 19th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 9 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 50 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 19th at Midnight

0.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows well above average temps in the central US. There could even be a few record highs across the Midwest. Meanwhile, it'll be cooler than average in the Western US and along the East Coast.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Monday. There is a major heat dome setting up across the Central US with showers and storms developing on the western edge of the heat.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the northern tier of the nation. There will also be more active weather in the Southwest as monsoon thunderstorms develop.

Climate Stories

"New lab to simulate 200 mph hurricanes in quest to make storm-resistant homes"

When Florida International University turns on the "Wall of Wind" inside its airplane hangar turned engineering lab, the 12 enormous fans recreate the strength of a major hurricane. Within seconds, the walls and roof of their target, a shed-sized model of a home, can be torn away and flung into a net-covered field.

See more from National Geographic HERE:

"Why RVs are a risky place to be during severe weather"

"After a tornado zigzagged through a shady campground in early March in Iowa's Red Haw State Park, a visitor had been killed — his camper destroyed. The tornado, which was an EF-3 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for intensity, also injured a man who had been living year-round in his RV at the privately owned Country Cabins Motel and RV Park. It crushed his camper, damaged nearby cabins and toppled several large trees."

See more from Washington Post HERE:

"Western Europeans Wilt in Early Summer Heatwave, Compounding Climate Change Fears"

"Spain headed for its hottest early summer temperatures in four decades on Friday, one area of France banned outdoor events, and drought stalked Italian farmers as a heatwave sent Europeans hunting for shade and fretting over climate change. Such was the heat that England's upscale Royal Ascot Racecourse even saw a rare change of protocol: guests were allowed to shed hats and jackets once the royals had passed. "Avoid over-exposing to the sun, hydrate and take care of the most vulnerable so they don't suffer from heat stroke," was the advice from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid during an event, fittingly, about desertification. Temperatures were due to reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius (104-108 Fahrenheit) in Madrid and Zaragoza, in central and eastern Spain respectively, the national weather agency AEMET said. Those would be levels not seen so early in the year since 1981."

See more from US News HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX