WILDWOOD, Mo. — Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri, who sunk a Senate bid with a comment about 'legitimate rape,' is dead at age 74.
Most Read
-
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
-
Accident victims surrender millions to a relentless industry
-
Game well within reach slips away from Vikings in 14-7 loss to Browns
-
Small town reels as investigation cancels Proctor High School's football season
-
A guide to the 2021 Minneapolis Park Board and Board of Estimate & Taxation candidates