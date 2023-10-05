CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Ex-treasurer for US Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy and says Santos gave his campaign a fake loan.
Most Read
-
Winston Smith filmed his final moments, but state investigators never found the footage
-
Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
-
Reusse: Twins' plans fell apart — and yet they're headed on in the playoffs
-
The Milky Way bar was born in a Minneapolis diner 100 years ago
-
Twins playoff schedule: Game times, tickets, watch parties and more