A former Wisconsin police sergeant received a 10-year term for being drunk when he killed a man and his infant son in a two-vehicle crash while off-duty, then fled from the scene.

Gregory M. Swanson, 44, of Solon Springs, was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County, Wis., Circuit Court after pleading guilty to two counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with the fatal wreck about 1:15 a.m. on July 15, 2022, in Superior.

Swanson's sentence calls for him to serve the first five years in prison and the balance on extended court supervision.

Suffering fatal injuries from the crash in the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street were Michael Evans, 23, of Eau Claire, Wis., and his son, 2-month-old Elijah Michael Ojanen of Superior.

The crash occurred after Evans had run out of gas in his car while returning home with girlfriend, Laura Ojanen, 24, and their two children after celebrating his birthday. Laura Ojanen and their second son, Lucas, who was 2 years old at the time, were also in the car and less seriously hurt from the wreck.

The prosecution said during the sentencing hearing that Swanson's blood alcohol content was measured by law enforcement soon after that crash at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin. He was driving 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone upon impact, the prosecution added.

Also, the prosecution noted, Swanson fled from the scene to a gas station, dumped alcohol in the garbage and called non-emergency dispatch 4 minutes after the crash.

The defense countered that Swanson, a 15-year veteran of the Superior Police Department, was unaware he had hit anyone and was not trying to hide evidence. Swanson has been sober since the crash, the defense told the court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Swanson drove to a nearby gas station after the crash and called law enforcement. A sheriff's deputy responded and said Swanson's eyes were glassy and slightly bloodshot. He also smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

Swanson told the deputy he had two beers and a mixed drink between midnight and 1:30 a.m. He said he didn't see the other vehicle until he ran into it.

After a bystander told a deputy that he saw Swanson put cans of an alcoholic beverage into the garbage at the gas station, the deputy found five cans of Bud Light Seltzer.