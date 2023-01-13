Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arredondo was appointed to the city's volunteer public housing board Thursday — by a 1-vote margin that prompted City Council members to grapple with his legacy and police-community relations.

By a 7-6 vote, council members approved Arredondo's appointment to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners. Arredondo, who served as police chief from 2017 until he retired in 2022 — a tenure spanning the murder of George Floyd and the tumult that followed — will serve out the remainder of a three-year term that expires at the end of 2023.

Arredondo didn't address the City Council directly Thursday and was unable to be reached for comment. In his application for the position, Arredondo, now a self-employed consultant, said during his three-decade police career he built relationships with public housing residents and advocates and served on an MPHA Enforcement Team focused on drug use around public housing properties.

"The core foundation of this work," he wrote, "is empowering MPHA residents, working to create safe and welcoming communities, while treating ALL MPHA residents with the Respect and Dignity they so deserve."

Arredondo didn't mention another connection several council members who supported his appointment spoke of: "He grew up in public housing," Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw said. "I think lived experience goes a long way."

But several council members opposed the appointment, noting poor relations between police and members of the city's non-white communities and the question of a former cop overseeing public housing, as well as the fact Arredondo doesn't live in Minneapolis.

"I don't believe the lived experience of a former police officer will get us out of this housing crisis. We need housing experts," Council Member Jason Chavez said.

Those voting in favor of the appointment were Council President Andrea Jenkins, Council Vice President Linea Palmisano, and Council Members Jamal Osman, Emily Koski, Vetaw, Michael Rainville, and Lisa Goodman. Voting against were Council Members Andrew Johnson, Elliott Payne, Aisha Chughtai, Chavez, Jeremiah Ellison, and Wonsley.

Commissioners receive a $55 stipend to attend board meetings.