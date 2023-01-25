Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The former mayor of a suburb of Portland, Oregon, has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Former Beaverton Mayor Dennis "Denny" Doyle, 74, also was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and ordered to pay $22,000 to his victims, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon said. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Doyle pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography in October as part of a plea agreement in which a prison sentence of about one year was recommended.

Between November 2014 and December 2015, while Doyle was mayor, he downloaded digital media on his personal computer containing child pornography, according to court documents.

Several of the images were of children under the age of 12 who had been identified as sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When the FBI contacted Doyle at his home, he admitted the drive was his and that he had downloaded the images, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Doyle told the judge last year he was in counseling.

He served on the Beaverton City Council for more than a decade before he was elected mayor in 2008. He lost a reelection bid in 2020.