MINNEAPOLIS — Ex-Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding, abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's killing.
Most Read
-
In about face, one of two ex-officers pleads guilty to his role in killing of George Floyd
-
Medtronic to spin off two businesses into standalone company
-
Minnesota AG, secretary of state candidates face off in TV debates
-
The Minnesota Daily ends regular print publication after 120 years
-
Minnesota eighth graders register worst math scores in decades on national exam