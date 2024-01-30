LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors Tuesday and was ordered to pay a fine and restitution in connection with a break-in at a liquor and vape shop in Lincoln last summer.

Gilbert had been charged with burglary, a felony, but prosecutors amended it to trespassing and criminal mischief. Gilbert was fined $400 and ordered to pay $450 for damage he caused to SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop.

Police said when they arrived at the scene Aug. 29, they found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot and saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag. The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07.

Gilbert, from Marietta, Georgia, was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

He started eight games for LSU in 2020 and sat out 2021 after transferring to Georgia. He played in three games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and then transferred to Nebraska last spring. He left the program shortly after his arrest.

