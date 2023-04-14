Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that pretty much everything has been settled regarding the NBA and NHL playoffs — unless you live in Minnesota. The Wild and Wolves still don't know their playoff fate heading into Friday night. Will the Wolves get in? And who will the Wild play? The answer could lead to Colorado in both cases. Plus the Twins scored nine runs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

11:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer and editor Bob Timmons joins Rand for an exploration of his piece on Minnesotans returning to run the Boston Marathon on Monday — a race that comes 10 years after the tragic bombing.

27:00: Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell offered some interesting perspectives on quarterback evaluation.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports