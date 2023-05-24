Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Thursday marks three years since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police. His death was the start of a global push toward racial justice and equity.

The George Floyd Global Memorial, a nonprofit run by Floyd's friends, family and community leaders in Minneapolis, is hosting events through the weekend to honor Floyd and his impact.

Thursday

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Rise & Remember Conference. The two-day inaugural event will be held at Best Buy's headquarters at 7601 Penn Ave. South, Richfield. The conference will feature panel discussions on cultural preservation and rest and racial healing. Tickets are available online, starting at $95 with an option to pay what you can.

8-10 p.m.: Candlelight Vigil at George Floyd Square

Friday

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Rise & Remember Conference Day 2 will feature sessions on policy, healthcare and racial justice within large organizations.

6-11 p.m.: George Floyd Global Memorial Gala at Paisley Park. The gala will have musical performances, speakers including Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, and food by Owamni chef Sean Sherman. Tickets start at $195 and increase for corporations. They are available online.

Saturday

1-9 p.m.: Rise and Remember Festival at George Floyd Square, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. The festival is in its third year and will include live music, a self-care fair, kid's activities, art and food from diverse vendors.