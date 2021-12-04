NORMAL, Ill. — Ken Evans Jr. tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chance Moore came off the bench to score 13 to guide Jackson State to a 61-55 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.

Jonas James III added 11 points for the Tigers (2-6). Jayveous McKinnis had seven boards and blocked four shots.

Antonio Reeves had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Sy Chatman also had four blocks.

