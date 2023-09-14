FRANKFURT, Germany — European Central Bank raises interest rates for the 10th time in a row to fight inflation despite weak economic growth.
Most Read
-
Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
-
Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Eagles preview: Who wins and why
-
Minnesota household income continues to decline, putting more families in need
-
Fire damages historic Hastings creamery that closed last month
-
Duluth mayor, challenger clash in standing-room-only debate