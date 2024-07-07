SAN DIEGO — Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning and a bases-clearing double in the ninth in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Arizona improved to .500 at 45-45, winning the final two games of the series after dropping the opener. The went 4-2 on their trip, also rebounding from an opening loss to take the final two in Los Angeles.

Suárez tied his career high with the five RBIs and had three hits. The 11-year veteran, who came into Sunday hitting just .203, was acquired from Seattle in November.

The Padres won 10-8 in a walk-off on Friday night and the Diamondbacks won 7-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

''I think both teams were a little bit tired, emotionally spent, from two pretty intense games,'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. ''We all know the outcomes, we all know how we got to the outcomes, and those were not easy games. Those were emotionally taxing. So the team came out today and played really good baseball.

''We held serve early in the game and then got some big hits,'' he added. ''The home run clearly was the difference-maker. Geno had a terrific day. Those were some huge blows. And he's working so hard to make those moments happen.''

Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff homer for the defending NL champion Diamondbacks, who have won or split nine of their last 11 series.

Ryne Nelson (6-6) and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

With Geraldo Perdomo aboard on an eight-pitch walk in the seventh, Suárez sent a 1-1 pitch from Dylan Cease (7-8) into the left field seats, his seventh. In the fourth, Perdomo helped drive up Cease's pitch count with an 11-pitch at-bat that ended with a strikeout.

After the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Austin Davis, Suárez greeted Enyel De Los Santos by clearing them with a double to deep left-center. He scored on Alek Thomas' double as the first five batters reached.

Suárez hit fastballs for both of his big hits.

''I was focused to be ready on the fastball,'' he said. ''I know Cease has got good stuff, but he likes that fastball, too, so I was ready. I tell my mind, not let that fastball beat you. I know it was a good pitch inside, but like I said, I was ready for that one. I never try to hit homers. I just try to hit the ball a long way.''

He said it was the same approach on the double.

''He threw me a couple of nasty sliders and then he missed one that I fouled off and I think he might be coming with a fastball and I'm ready for that pitch, too,'' Suárez said. "Once again I'm not trying to hit it too hard. I know if I put a good swing on it I've got a chance to at least drive in one run. Better than that, I got a three-run double.

''When you have days like this, you feel great,'' he said. ''I want to keep humble, keep doing what I've been doing and work hard every day.''

Carroll homered to right-center on Dylan Cease's fourth pitch. It was his third.

After allowing just two homers in his first eight starts, Cease has allowed 13 in his last 11 starts.

All-Star Jurickson Profar tied it in the bottom of the inning with a laser shot to right off Nelson, his 14th. Profar is tied for the team lead with fellow All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who hasn't played since June 21 due to a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. Tatis isn't expected to play in the All-Star Game and has said he could be out until after the break.

Nelson held the Padres to one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked one.

Cease allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked one.

