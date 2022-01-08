HOUSTON — Bryson Etienne had a season-high 21 points as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-71 on Saturday night.

PJ Henry had 13 points for Texas Southern (4-8, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 13 points. Yahuza Rasas had seven rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Texas Southern.

Shawn Williams had 30 points for the Golden Lions (3-13, 1-2). Kylen Milton added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com