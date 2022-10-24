BANGKOK — Ethnic Kachin groups in Myanmar say government air strikes have killed dozens of people attending a celebration.
Most Read
-
Minnesota AG, secretary of state candidates face off in TV debates
-
Wolves bench unit — plus Edwards — uses blazing run to top Thunder
-
Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
-
Editorial counterpoint: 'Glitch fix' is another ill-fated Biden overreach
-
The Minnesota Daily ends regular print publication after 120 years