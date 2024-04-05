Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRISTOL, Conn. — Norby Williamson, ESPN's head of event and studio production, is leaving the network after nearly 40 years.

The move was announced in a memo on Friday by Burke Magnus, the network's president for content. The move was first reported by the New York Post.

Williamson had overseen ESPN's studio content — including ''SportsCenter'' — as well as NFL and college football.

Williamson was also involved in the controversy in early January between Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel.

Rodgers implied during a Jan. 2 appearance on McAfee's show that comic Jimmy Kimmel's name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.

The war of words between Kimmel and Rodgers resulted in some tension between McAfee and ESPN. McAfee accused Williamson of trying to ''sabotage'' his program and claimed Williamson had no respect for him.

