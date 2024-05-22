ESPN BET promo code STAR: Mavericks-Timberwolves $1,000 bet reset

Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals tips off tonight and ESPN BET promo code STAR will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset on the Mavericks-Timberwolves matchup.

ESPN BET $1,000! BET RESET! SIGN UP NOW STAR Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. Qualifying states only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players in 18 states will be able to sign up for the emerging sports betting app, open an account and place a first wager across markets like point spreads, moneylines, game totals and player props while using a significant first bet bonus.

This latest signup offer for ESPN BET drives value in that any first wager between $10 and $1,000 will receive back the same amount in bonus bets should it lose. In what many expect to a be a highly competitive and certainly unpredictable series, such an offers should come in handy.

ESPN BET promo code STAR: $1K bet reset for Mavs-Wolves

Let's dive into some of the background regarding this ESPN BET promo by using Game 1 between Dallas and Minnesota, though it should be noted that it will work for any game.

Currently, the Timberwolves are installed as a 4.5-point favorite and -190 on the moneyline. This makes sense after Anthony Edwards and company scored a Game 7 road upset to knock off the defending champs in Denver. The public will be backing Minnesota in this matchup, particularly at home.

So, let's say you too are thinking the Timberwolves win and cover, so you sign up and place a $300 wager on Minnesota -4.5. If it wins, collect the cash payout as you typically would. If it loses, however, ESPN BET will cycle back $300 in bonus bets that can be played on future NBA Playoffs matchups, MLB games, and more.

Mavericks-Timberwolves betting odds boosts

Along with all of the expected betting lines and odds, ESPN BET also offers a wide range of odds boosts that carry enhanced payouts. Here are some of the best options for Game 1:

All five Minnesota starters each to score over 10.5 points (was +400, now +500)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards each to record over 44.5 points + rebounds + assists (was +400, now +500)

Karl-Anthony Towns and P.J. Washington each to make over 2.5 three-pointers (was +450, now +550)

Rudy Gobert and Daniel Gafford to combine for over 24.5 rebounds (was +650, now +750)

ESPN BET availability, terms, restrictions

ESPN BET promo code STAR is available in 18 legal markets: NJ, PA, MA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, NC, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, OH, MI.

Players must be at least 21 years of age to wager.

It's worth noting that bonus bets must be played within the first seven days of receipt and are not available as cash. They must be played through successfully before transferring over to real money.