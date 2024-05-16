ESPN BET promo code STAR: $1K bet reset for Nuggets-Wolves, MLB Thursday

The Nuggets will try to push their way into the NBA Western Conference Finals tonight, while the Timberwolves look to force a decisive Game 7. While both teams will lay it all on the line this evening, the latest ESPN BET promo code STAR helps ensure that new bettors won't have to.

ESPN BET $1,000! BET RESET! SIGN UP NOW STAR Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. Qualifying states only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Those who sign up and make a deposit will receive a $1,000 bet reset on Timberwolves-Nuggets or any of Thursday night's NHL Playoffs and MLB regular season action. With any game and any market available, bettors can place a first wager and receive back bonus bets in the event of a loss.

Below, let's take a look at the current Timberwolves-Nuggets odds, boosted markets, and what else is going on in the ESPN BET app.

ESPN BET promo code STAR: What you need to know

The first thing to know is what the ESPN BET promo code does and how it works. Essentially, new players gain a degree of protection on losing first wagers. Obviously, the idea is to win the first bet and never obtain the actual benefit of this new-player offer, but in the event it happens, it's nice to have this reset in place.

Oddsmakers currently have the Timberwolves as a short 2.5-point favorite. So, let's say you sign up and feel Minnesota is set to push this series to seven games with a cover tonight. Any wager between $10 and $1,000 will get bring back the amount of the wager should it lose.

If it wins, then the player receives the agreed upon cash payout. For example, let's say a player successfully backs the Wolves and covers their $100 wager of Minnesota -2.5 (-110). In this case, the player receives a $190.91 payout.

Current odds boosts, ESPN BET promotions

Beyond the standard odds, ESPN BET promo code STAR not only draws access to the bet reset, it scores tons of odds boosts as well. Some notable options for Wolves-Nuggets include:

Rudy Gobert and Aaron Gordon to combine for over 23.5 rebounds (+650)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jamal Murray to record over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists (+850)

Michael Porter Jr. and Naz Reid each to record over 2.5 3-pointers (+1000)

Terms and restrictions

This offer is limited to new users who are located in any of the 18 legal online sports betting markets: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Players must make a first wager of at least $10 to qualify for the first bet reset.

Bonus bets are not cash. These funds must be successfully wagered before turning into cash made available for withdraw.